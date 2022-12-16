Skip to main content

Anderson turns to alumnus and former assistant for new head coach

Sources tell FootballScoop that Jonathan Coddington will be the new head coach at Anderson (D-III - IN).

He spent the last several seasons on staff at Concordia Ann-Arbor (NAIA - MI), where he started off working with the receivers in 2016.

In August of 2020, Coddington was promoted to offensive coordinator, where he has spent the last few seasons helping a young, perennial top 25 program continue to grow.

Coddington is a graduate of Anderson, where he played quarterback and got his degree in 2014.

He also served as an assistant coach for the Ravens, and taught at Anderson Prep Academy (IN), before leaving to join Josh Schumaker's staff at Concordia-Ann Arbor.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

