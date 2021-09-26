September 26, 2021
Publish date:

Andy Reid leaves Arrowhead Stadium in ambulance

Author:

Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance. Early indications are the Chiefs' head coach did so as a precaution.

Reid coached Kansas City's entire game Sunday, a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and addressed the team afterward. He reportedly became ill during the game and sought medical attention following his post-game talk.

Special teams coordinator Davie Toub spoke to the media after the game and addressed the situation.

“He just wasn’t feeling well after the game,” Toub told the Kansas City Star. “He did talk to the team, and it was a good talk. Pretty much, ‘You have to quit the turnovers.’”

“(Reid) came in and talked to us and he seemed fine on the sideline, as well,” Patrick Mahomes added.

Let's all hope Andy is back on the sidelines and healthy very soon. 

