September 27, 2021
Andy Reid released from hospital

Reid was treated for dehydration following Sunday's game but is expected back at work soon.
Andy Reid has been released from the hospital and is expected back at work today or Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday.

Reid was taken via ambulance from Arrowhead Stadium Sunday following the club's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid coached the entire game and spoke to the team afterward, but taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. He was treated for dehydration.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke to the media on Reid's behalf Monday. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke for Reid on Sunday. 

“The most important thing is Coach Reid, so we’re glad that he’s feeling better,” Spagnuolo told the Kansas City Star.

