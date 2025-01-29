Skip to main content

Another Ohio State assistant is reportedly in the mix for an NFL job

Frye has spent his entire coaching career in college.

Call it the price of winning the national title.

Another Buckeye assistant is in the mix for a coaching position in the NFL, according to a report.

Brad Biggs shares today that Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye is interviewing with Ben Johnson and the Bears for their offensive line job today.

Frye also holds the associate head coach for offense title for Ryan Day.

A former offensive tackle at Indiana, Frye has spent his entire coaching career at the college level.

After stops as a graduate assistant at Indiana and then Florida, he's coached the offensive line at Temple, Boston College and UCLA.

Leading up to the 2019 season at UCLA, he was elevated to offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive coordinator duties before ultimately leaving to join the Ohio State staff in 2022.

He's the second member of the Ohio State offensive staff to be connected to a job in the NFL, joining offensive coordinator Chip Kelly who is widely considered a top candidate for the offensive coordinator job with the Texans, among others.

Biggs adds that Tulane offensive line coach Dan Roushar, who has previous stops with the Saints and at Michigan State, is also expected to interview for the job. 

Day and the Buckeyes currently are searching for a new defensive coordinator already, following the departure of Jim Knowles to fellow Big Ten member Penn State.

