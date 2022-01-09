Skip to main content

Sources: AppState, Pat Washington part; Mountaineers need wide receivers coach

Washington has coached more than three decades across some of the sport's top programs

SAN ANTONIO -- After more than three decades in collegiate coaching at a variety of stops, Pat Washington is stepping away from his position at Appalachian State, and now the Mountaineers need a new coach for their wide receivers.

Washington, an Auburn graduate who’s coached at his alma mater, as well as Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee, just in his Southeastern Conference stops, had been with the AppState program the past three seasons – first with Eli Drinkwitz and the past two on Shawn Clark’s Mountaineers’ staffs.

AppState is coming off a 10-win season in which it played for the Sun Belt Conference title and also faced-off against Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Washington was a part of AppState teams that won a combined 32 games, including a 2019 upset of South Carolina.

After playing quarterback at Auburn, leading the Tigers to a Cotton Bowl alongside running back Bo Jackson, Washington developed into one of the sport’s top wide receivers coaches. He worked closely with Joey Kent, Marcus Nash and Peerless Price, among others, in helping the Vols during their most successful modern-era stretch, including the 1998 national championship game when Price had a pair of long touchdown receptions.

Washington also had coached at Louisiana, TCU, Baylor, Kansas State and Southern Miss. 

