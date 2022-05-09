Skip to main content

Are you adapting your defense to fit personnel or as an answer to what offenses are doing?

Entering his first year calling the Buckeyes defense, Jim Knowles explains why he believes in adapting your defense to what offenses are doing.

Since arriving in Columbus a few months ago, Jim Knowles has fielded quite a few questions about how the Buckeyes defense is going to look compared to his top-notch Oklahoma State defense of the 2021 season.

A lot has been made about the transition from Stillwater to Ohio State, where the roster is full of four and five-star recruits and you've got who have more of the "measureables" that coaches value. 

So will the Buckeyes scheme look similar to his top-ranked defense at Oklahoma State?

"Change is important, so we will see, but you hope so because we had great success. Those guys (at Oklahoma State), being 6th round draft picks, that's great, but if you look at their production, their production was as good as anybody's," Knowles shared in a recent interview.

"So now, here, we're going to have guys that maybe have some better measurables but hopefully their production is going to be as good as anyone in the country. That's what elevates things."

Asked a follow up question on whether his defense at Oklahoma State was designed for the personnel that they had, or if it was more as a response to what offenses are doing in modern college football.

Knowles made it clear where his defensive philosophy is rooted in his answer.

"It was an answer to what offenses are doing. Ultimately, a good carpenter doesn't complain about his tools, so even if you're not at a place where you don't have four-star and five-stars, you put together the best system."

"I'm always looking at offenses and what they're doing, where they're trending, and what they're doing and you've got to have answers to that. They level that you're playing at, the better the players...GREAT. But you still better have the answers to what they're doing."

Hear more from him in the clip.

Tags
terms:
jim knowlesOhio State

You May Like

Kyle Flood

The highest-paid offensive line coaches in college football: 2022 edition

Top-shelf offensive line coaching is expensive... but, in the long run, the alternative is even more costly.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Fred Reed EMU

Eastern Michigan's Fred Reed has passed

Reed spent the past seven seasons on Chris Creighton's staff in Ypsilanti.

By Doug Samuels19 hours ago
ncaa stock 3

Report: NCAA to pursue boosters, schools who bend NIL rules

Boosters and schools found to have offered "inducements" to recruits and transfers could find themselves targets of NCAA investigations... assuming the NCAA doesn't get smacked down in the courts again.

By Zach BarnettMay 6, 2022
jackson

Sources: Jarrail Jackson being tabbed new head coach at Texas College

Jackson is a former Oklahoma standout who has coached various stops

By John BriceMay 6, 2022
Earnest Wilson DC

Sources: Defiance College to begin search for third head coach in past 9 months

Earnest Wilson earned the head coaching job after a year as the interim head coach, but sources tell FootballScoop that he's decided to take a new opportunity.

By Doug SamuelsMay 5, 2022
Willie Taggart court

Claims against Willie Taggart, Irele Oderinde dismissed as former Duck settles with Oregon

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner settled the lawsuit against his former school, more than five years after a winter workout put him in the hospital.

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2022
Gene Chizik

When you're bad at something, it usually can be traced back to one area, Gene Chizik shares

Gene Chizik came out of retirement to get the UNC defense back on track, and as he explains, as humans, when we're bad at anything there's typically one place to start.

By Doug SamuelsMay 5, 2022
Georgia

NFL draft data shows Georgia has joined Texas, California and Florida among 'Big 4' recruiting states

Shifting demographics and investment in high school football has made the Peach State a recruiting superpower.

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2022