Arizona and Jedd Fisch agree to contract extension

Arizona and second-year head coach Jedd Fisch have reportedly agreed to a contract extension.

The new deal aims to keep him in Tuscon through the 2027 season.

The deal will become official once it gets the required approval from the Board of Regents.

No specific details on the deal have been provided.

Arizona saw a four-game improvement in the win column this year. Fisch led them to a 1-11 season his first year, and this past fall they improved to 5-7.

Fisch and his Wildcat staff also secured a top-20 recruiting class this past year to further illustrate the trajectory of the program is trending upward. The top 20 class marked the best recruiting class in school history, and the program has also set all-time high for team GPA as well since Fisch and his staff have arrived on campus.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest, as more details of the deal become available.

Tags
terms:
Jedd FischArizona

