Arizona Cardinals extend Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim

Arizona has increased its win total in all three of Kingsbury's seasons in the desert.

Many in the NFL believe Kliff Kingsbury on a seat that, while maybe not quite as hot as a metal chair left outside on a Phoenix summer afternoon, was uncomfortably warm, like a metal chair left outside on a Phoenix summer night. 

Maybe so, but that appears to be news to the Bidwill family.

The Cardinals extended Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim through the 2027 season on Wednesday. (Financial terms were not disclosed; as always, the devil is in the buyout on these deals.)

"The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. "We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization."

Keim has been with the Cardinals for 24 seasons, and run the club's personnel operations for 10.

Kingsbury, meanwhile, has been with the club for three seasons, and the Cardinals have increased their win total in all three. Arizona went from 3-13 the year prior to Kingsbury's arrival to 5-10-1 in 2019, then to 8-8 in 2020, and then to 11-6 this past season. Arizona's playoff appearance in 2021 was the franchise's first since 2015. 

With Keim and Kingsbury done, Arizona can now turn to its most pressing contract situation: QB1 Kyler Murray.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

