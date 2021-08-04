Arizona State has found their new tight ends coach

Just a few years removed from organizing the scout team defense, Arizona State support staff member Juston Wood is getting an opportunity to coach a position in the PAC-12
Author:
Publish date:

With tight ends coach Adam Breneman on paid administrative leave in the wake o an investigation into possible NCAA recruiting penalties, Herm Edwards shared at PAC-12 media day that they would be promoting a support staff member to fill Breneman's shoes, but declined to share at the time who that was.

Today that became more clear, as Juston Wood was elevated to tight ends coach and he is out there working with the unit today.

Wood previously served as a senior analyst on offense, and prior to coming to Tempe he worked closely with Sun Devils offensive coordinator Zak Hill as a quality control coach while the two were at Boise State. 

There, Wood gained valuable experience as he assisted Hill with game planning while also running the scout team defense. He was also responsible for all opponent data and analysis, weekly scouting reports, special projects and coverages and adjustments on game day.

Before joining the Boise State staff, Wood was the receivers coach at Georgia Southern in 2017 before moving to quarterbacks in 2018. Wood also previously had an eight year run at Cal Poly (FCS) starting in 2009, where he starting working with the receivers for a few seasons before moving to quarterbacks and then was promoted to offensive coordinator heading into the 2016 season.

The promotion to tight ends coach is the first full-time job for Woods on the Power Five level, and his experience working with Hill at Boise State will serve his well in his new role on the Sun Devils staff.

