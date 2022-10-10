Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano gets letter of support from state high school coaches

Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano has the support of "every single football coach in the state of Arizona."

Shaun Aguano compiled an impressive 88-19 mark at Chandler HS leading up to the 2019 season, when he left to become a member of the Arizona State staff under Herm Edwards.

He led the Chandler program to four state titles in five seasons, including three straight in his final three seasons before leaving for Tempe.

Through three games as the interim leader, he's 1-2 and took over as the program was facing a stretch against three straight ranked teams in Utah, USC, and Washington. This past weekend, Aguano and the Sun Devils orchestrated a 45-38 shootout win over the top 25 ranked Huskies, and now have road trips to Stanford and Colorado before taking on UCLA at home.

The home game against the Bruins will be a tough out, as Chip Kelly's squad is currently 6-0 but the Stanford and Colorado games are both very winnable.

Letters of recommendation may not carry as much weight in the FBS head coaching search world as they do in other workplaces, but the Arizona Football Coaches Association penned a letter to make it clear that Aguano has the support of the high school football community in the state of Arizona to earn the full-time nod.

"Coach Aguano is a man of high character we feel will do an outstanding job representing Arizona State in a number of ways. One, in particular, is fostering genuine relationships with high school coaches across the state of Arizona. That has been absent for many years from previous head coaches at ASU. Many of us have known Shaun for decades, from his time at Chandler and the elite program he established around "OHANA" and how important of a pillar that is in his everyday life."

"When you look at coach Aguano, you see charisma, dedication, loyalty, and most importantly, honor. As an association, we want to have a genuine relationship with all our state universities and we believe coach Aguano can establish that rapport with high school coaches around the state just as coach Jedd Fisch and coach Chris Ball have made it a priority in recruiting our state."

"Obviously, it is up to you to decide if coach Aguano is the man that will ultimately lead ASU into the future, but please know that he has the backing of every single football coach in the state of Arizona."

That's a strong ending.

Lots of eyes will be on how Aguano and the Sun Devils rest of the season goes, with a lot of high school coaches rooting for his success.