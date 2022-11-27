Arizona State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Keep track of who Kenny Dillingham is bringing to Tempe, and take a look back at the 2022 staff under Herm Edwards.

Herm Edwards was shown the door after a loss in week 3 to Eastern Michigan to drop them to a 1-2 start.

Running backs coach Shaun Aguano, a decorated high school coach in Arizona before joining the Sun Devils staff, stepped in as the interim head coach.

A full, national search took place, but athletic director Ray Anderson and university leadership ultimately decided to bring Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham back to his home state to lead the Sun Devils.

Dillingham made it clear at his presser that Aguano would be retained as one of his first orders of business.

2023 HEAD COACH

KENNY DILLINGHAM

Oregon Offensive Coordinator

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



QUARTERBACKS

TBA



OFFENSIVE ASSISTANT

SHAUN AGUANO

Arizona State Interim HC / RBs



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Shaun Aguano (Interim HC / RBs)

Glenn Thomas (OC / QBs)

Bobby Wade (WRs)

Juston Wood (TEs)

Mike Cavanaugh (OL)

Kyle Jacobo (Offensive Analyst)

Jack Tufono (Offensive GA)

Caleb Moore (Offensive GA)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Donnie Henderson (DC)

Robert Rodriguez (DL)

Aaron Fletcher (DBs)

Chris Claiborne (LBs)

Shaun Prater (Defensive GA)

Shannon Forman (Defensive GA)

Steven Beard (Defensive Analyst)

Mike Fletcher (Defensive Analyst)

Marcus Lewis (Defensive Analyst

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Shawn Menenga (Special Teams Consultant)

SUPPORT STAFF:

TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Marvin Lewis (Special Assistant to the Head Coach)

Brian Billick (Offensive Analyst Advisor to the Head Coach)

Andy Vaughn (Director of Player Personnel)

Ghalee Wadood (Direcgor of Player Development)

Shay Taylor (On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator)

Tanner Serrano (Football Recruiting Creative Director)

Kyle Gray (Assistant Director of Football Operations)

Clayton Kirven (Assistant Director for Sports Performance)

Colbert Calhoun (Assistant Director for Sports)

Joe Connolly (Sports Performance Coach)

Markus Alleyne (Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations)

Nate Wainwright (Chief of Staff / Associate Athletic Director)



- Head to The Scoop -