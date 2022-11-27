Skip to main content

Arizona State working to hire Kenny Dillingham

The 32-year-old Arizona State graduate spent his undergrad years training to one day become the Head Devil.

Arizona State is expected to hire Kenny Dillingham as its next head coach, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Saturday night. ESPN and Sports Illustrated were first to report the news. 

Dillingham will become the youngest active head coach in the FBS at 32 years old.

A 2012 Arizona State graduate, Dillingham began coaching while still enrolled at Scottsdale's Chaparral High School and coached there while pursuing his undergraduate degree at Arizona State. 

He became an unpaid understudy of offensive coordinator Mike Norvell, then joined the staff as an offensive assistant in 2014. Dillingham followed Norvell to Memphis and to Florida State, with a 2019 stint at Auburn.

He completed his first and only season as offensive coordinator at Oregon on Saturday evening, one that earned him plaudits for his work with transfer quarterback Bo Nix. The Ducks completed their regular season with a 38-34 Civil War loss to Oregon State. At one point Oregon scored 41 points or more for eight consecutive games.

Arizona State completed its season Friday with a 38-35 loss to Arizona in the Territorial Cup rivalry, dropping the Sun Devils to 3-9 on the season.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

taggart

Sources: Willie Taggart out at FAU

The former FSU, Oregon head coach suffered a 5-7 season in 2022

By John Brice
Lane Kiffin

Sources: Lane Kiffin inks new contract at Ole Miss

Sources say Ole Miss exceeded Auburn's total commitment to the 47-year-old coach.

By Zach Barnett and John Brice
Deion Sanders

Colorado reportedly offers job to Deion Sanders

CU needs to revitalize a stagnant program. Coach Prime covets a Power 5 opportunity. Might this be a Mile High Match?

By Zach Barnett
Photo credit: Getty Images

Where Liberty could go next if Hugh Freeze leaves for Auburn

Sources indicate Ian McCaw could attempt to hire Art Briles if and when the job opens.

By Zach Barnett
Hugh Freeze Nick Saban

Auburn looking to Hugh Freeze

By Scott Roussel
Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 9.13.23 AM

Nebraska announces hiring of Matt Rhule

Once the proudest program in college football, Nebraska is counting on Rhule to duplicate his turnarounds at Temple and Baylor.

By Zach Barnett
Sonny Dykes

Sources: TCU working on an extension for Sonny Dykes

In his first year in Fort Worth, Dykes has TCU on the cusp of a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_3577

How "Football Guy" Brian Mason revolutionized Notre Dame's special teams units

The Fighting Irish punt-block team has set records en route to 7 blocked punts

By John Brice