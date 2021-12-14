Arkansas considering new contract for Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman has quickly turned around the Hogs, and now his representation is looking for a new contract from Arkansas.

The turnaround over the last two seasons in Fayetteville has been impressive under Sam Pittman and his staff.

Two years removed from taking over a team that hadn't won an SEC game in two seasons, Pittman and company have the Razorbacks sitting at 8-4 with a berth in the Outback Bowl coming up on January 1st.

The turnaround has improved Pittman's overall record at Arkansas to 11-11, and Pittman and his representation feels like now is the time to propose a new contract to Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurchek

Pittman changed agents recently to Jimmy Sexton, who also represents coaches like Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Lane Kiffin, James Franklin, and a host of others.

A few different outlets over the last few days have shared that Sexton recently sent a proposed new contract to Arkansas officials.

WholeHogSports shares that Sexton's camp is asking for a 7-year deal worth $50 million.

That would nearly double what Pittman is currently set to make.

Pittman, who had never been a FBS head coach or college coordinator before landing the Hogs head job, was set to make $3 million per year. This year he earned raises of $250k for wins 6, 7, and 8 to push his salary to $3.75 million.

Even with the $750k in bonus money based on wins, his salary still places him near the bottom of SEC head coaches pay.

Sexton's team is looking to change that, and Pittman has the Razorbacks trending upward. With all but one of the current FBS head coaching positions open (Temple), there isn't a ton of leverage, but Sexton should have no trouble pointing to the proof in the pudding around the quick turnaround as part of his strategy.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.