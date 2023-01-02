Arkansas reportedly hiring assistant away from Florida State

Marcus Woodson is set to leave Florida State for the SEC, per multiple reports.

Florida State defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Marcus Woodson is set to join the Arkansas coaching staff, according to reports from 247Sports and On3 on Monday.

Head Hog Sam Pittman hired UCF defensive coordinator to the same spot when Barry Odom took the UNLV head coaching position, and it's expected Woodson will come aboard to help Williams implement his scheme.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that linebackers coach Michael Scherer will be Odom's defensive coordinator at UNLV. Williams has traditionally coached linebackers, while Odom handled safeties in addition to coordinating the Razorbacks' defense the past three seasons.

Woodson has been on Mike Norvell's FSU staff since 2020. He joined from Auburn after working under Norvell at Memphis. Woodson has also coached defensive backs at Fresno State, Charleston Southern, and Millsaps College.

Arkansas finished 114th nationally in pass efficiency defense in 2022. Opposing passers completed 61.2 percent of their passes for 3,831 yards (8.5 per attempt) with 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions en route to a 7-6 season.

