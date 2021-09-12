Watch: Arkansas' Sam Pittman calls the Hogs after telling his players they made history

Arkansas had dominated on the field, and the scoreboard reflected as much: Razorbacks 40, Texas 21.

The Hogs had dominated on the ground as well; 333 rushing yards to just 138 for the Horns.

Arkansas' social media team got into the dominant performance as well, tweeting, 'Welcome to the league' with the game's final score – a not-so-veiled reference to the Longhorns' decision to vault from the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference – Arkansas' home since 1992 – in the coming years.

Then fans, who had filled Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to a venue-record, spilled over the railings and celebrated on the field.

“Wasn't that fun? Go Hogs,” second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said on his post-game radio show.

But in the locker room, just before Pittman and the Razorbacks 'called the Hogs' in their post-game euphoria, Pittman delivered a message about the pride his team had restored within the state of Arkansas.

“I'm going to tell you something: what you did, is you made history,” Pittman said. “And what you did, is you made the people in Arkansas who believe in your ass, who believe in you, because they're here, so they believe in you, you made em come back, right?



And on Sunday morning, when they get up to go to church or they get up to go to Waffle House or whatever they wanna do, you have given them an opportunity to be proud of the damn Arkansas Razorbacks. That is one hell of a job. Let's stand up and call them damn Hogs.”