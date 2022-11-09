Skip to main content

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman shares leverage goals, insights on 2-point conversion attempts

The Razorbacks are trying to rebound this week against LSU after a ruling that quarterback KJ Jefferson's knee was down last week on the Hogs' game-tying two-point attempt in a loss to Liberty

Sam Pittman wants options.

That’s among the initial, foundational elements when Arkansas’s third-year head coach is readying his Razorbacks offense for a potential two-point conversion.

Pittman’s insight comes on the heels of his Hogs’ game-tying try against Liberty being ruled short of the goal line on KJ Jefferson’s shotgun-snap direct dash up the middle in last Saturday’s 21-19 loss to Hugh Freeze and Liberty.

“Well, a lot of times you’re looking at leverage,” Pittman says of his team’s pre-snap approach when lining up from the 3-yard line to seek a two-point conversion.

The defensive leverage and how the opposition deploys its 11 defenders – crowding the line of scrimmage in the box or perhaps spread wider to protect the perimeters – are crucial, Pittman explains, for Arkansas.

“If we’re throwing the football, we’re looking at leverage,” says Pittman, whose Hogs are 3-for-10 on 2-point tries since Pittman’s arrival atop the program before the 2020 season. “I like a two-point play where we have a run-pass option out of it.

“The first thing we’re doing is looking at leverage. We like to run the ball a lot, and obviously we’ve done that. We’ve got a shovel pass and those types of things. But 3 yards, you’re looking at the box numbers there. If box numbers are you can block ’em, then we can run it.”

Ultimately as the field condenses and in-game pressure rises, Pittman says, it comes down to winning man-on-man battles.

“The difference is you don’t have the space and defensive backs aren’t playing off as much, things of that mature,” Pittman says. “You’ve got to win 1on-1 matchups, because you’re not getting zone matchups at that point.”

In this clip showing the Hogs’ attempt against Liberty, it’s not entirely clear if Jefferson comes up short.

The ball clearly crosses the goal line in Jefferson’s arm, but Arkansas hosts LSU this weekend seeking to rebound from a loss after last week’s ruling of Jefferson being stopped short.

And here is another Hogs’ two-point try on an RPO from earlier this season in an eventual loss to then-No. 2 Alabama.

Arkansas’s opponents are 5-for-8 on two-point tries against the Razorbacks since the start of the 2021 season. 

You May Like

IMG_3454

SEC coaches offer differing views on NIL, as Mark Stoops laments 'Does me no good to whine or cry or complain' about SEC rivals

Was Mark Stoops referencing Tennessee, which is aggressively using NIL in recruiting behind Spyre Sports, other UT-endorsed collectives

By John Brice
Barry Lunney Jr

Illinois extends offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr.

Lunney has helped Illinois to Big Ten Championship contention in his first year in Champaign.

By Zach Barnett
Eli Drinkwitz

Eli Drinkwitz's extension comes with substantial raise

A .500 record has netted Mizzou's third-year head coach a 50% raise.

By Zach Barnett
rich freeman

Change atop Morehouse College program

Rich Freeman is stepping down after a long run ends in a 1-9 season

By John Brice
Dan Orlovsky

Dan Orlovsky ready to join Jeff Saturday's Colts staff; what other ESPNers could leave Bristol for Indy?

In hiring ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as his interim head coach, Colts owner said Saturday's lack of coaching experience was a positive. How far is Irsay willing to take that philosophy?

By Zach Barnett
John Cohen

John Cohen has a list of 58 things he's looking for in Auburn's next coach

But three are really the most important

By Zach Barnett
Sam Ehlinger

30-year-old assistant QBs coach to be Colts play-caller

The Colts' third offensive play-caller in three weeks will be assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, according to a report Tuesday.

By Zach Barnett
Vanderbilt Helmets

Vanderbilt defensive backs coach taken off the field following Facebook comment

After a Facebook comment in support of Kanye West, Dan Jackson has stepped back from his coaching duties. But how the university got there is a bit puzzling.

By Doug Samuels