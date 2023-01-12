Sources - Army to hire Darren Paige

Jeff Monken, who’s had record success atop the Army West Point program, is moving to make an impressive offensive hire.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Monken and the Black Knights are hiring Darren Paige.

The running backs coach the past two seasons at Cincinnati and a veteran with additional experience at Eastern Michigan and Holy Cross, among other stops, Paige began his career at Miami (Ohio) and finished up at Findlay.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.