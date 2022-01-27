Skip to main content

Sources: Army, Monken making offensive, defensive assistant coaching hires

Monken is replenishing his Army staff after the Black Knights' nine-win campaign

Army coach Jeff Monken once again is getting his Black Knights’ coaching staff back to full-strength.

Sources on Wednesday tell FootballScoop that Monken is adding Sean Cronin to the Army defensive staff while tabbing Aaron Smith to handle the Black Knights’ wide receivers unit.

A former Colorado State assistant with previous stops at the University of Florida and South Florida, among other outposts, Cronin had been among Steve Adazzio’s initial hires when Adazzio took over at Colorado State after being dismissed from Boston College.

Additionally, Cronin had served on staffs at Marshall, Temple and Football Championship Subdivision program The Citadel. He played at Georgetown College (Kentucky).

Smith played at UConn well before he ascended to the role of both wideouts coach and recruiting coordinator at his alma mater.

Having also played at the University of Maryland during his career, Smith first started in the coaching world at the United States Coast Guard Academy and had a lengthy stint at the University of Albany.

Having transformed Army into not only a force among the United States’ service academies but also among college football’s most consistent winners the past half-dozen seasons, Monken has turned the Black Knights’ staff into a group that routinely receives larger-school and Power 5 opportunities, losing multiple coaches off this past season’s nine-win Army squad that finished with a bowl win against Missouri.

The Black Knights also have additional coaches still in the mix for other positions around college football, as coaches and programs take note of Army’s run of two nine-win campaigns, a 10-win season and an 11-win year in just the past five seasons.

