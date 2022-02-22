Skip to main content

Sources: Monken, Army replenish Black Knights' coaching staff with multiple moves

A 9-win season and the program's fifth bowl appearance in six years again left Jeff Monken working to rebuild his coaching staff.

The restocking is complete.

After seeing his staff customarily raided after another strong season atop the Army Black Knights program, Jeff Monken has refilled his Army staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

On the heels of his team’s nine-win season that included a dramatic win against rival Air Force, a resounding win against Liberty and culminated with a bowl win against Missouri, Monken had to make six moves for key position coaches and also has worked to finalize revamped personnel and recruiting staff.

Defensively, Army is adding Sean Cronin to coach the defensive line and Scot Sloan to coach safeties. While Cronin has worked at both Colorado State and USF, among other stops, Sloan helped run defenses at Appalachian State and Georgia Southern.

Monken’s offensive side of the ball was hit particularly hard, but the veteran coach who’s led Army to five bowls in the past six years had one key figure – Blake Powers – already in-house to fill one void. Powers is expected to coach fullbacks.

Powers, who had worked in the admissions office for the Black Knights and played collegiate at Indiana University before rising to his present rank of Major. A Hoosiers record-holder for single-season touchdown passes in 2005, Powers graduated from Officer Candidate School (Fort Benning, Georgia) after his collegiate and Arena Football playing career; he twice deployed to Afghanistan, among other military duties, and emerged as a key figure in the Black Knights’ team culture during the nine-win 2021 campaign.

After previously working with fullbacks, Mike Viti is going to coach the Black Knights’ offensive line.

Aaron Smith is set to coach Army’s wide receivers, while Jason Nichols is in line to coach the slot position.

Army is set to open its 2022 season Sept. 3 on the road at Jamey Chadwell’s Coastal Carolina program; the Black Knights then face another bowl team – UTSA – the next week in their home debut. 

