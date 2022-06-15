Army-Navy game to be played in five different cities from 2023-27

The Army-Navy game is one of America's -- not just college football's -- greatest traditions, and that tradition is going on tour in the coming years.

Army and Navy jointly announced Wednesday the game will be played in five separate cities over the five years from 2023-27. Each of the five biggest markets along the Eastern seaboard (Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.) will host America's Game over those seasons.

Dec. 9, 2023: Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass.

Dec. 14, 2024: FedEx Field - Landover, Md.

Dec. 13, 2025: M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore

Dec. 12, 2026: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, N.J.

Dec. 11, 2027: Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia

The 2023 game, the 124th edition of the rivalry, will be the first time America's Game is played in New England -- on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution's maiden voyage.

"Extraordinary efforts put forth throughout the bidding process made evaluations and final city selections highly competitive," said Navy AD Gladchuk. "Proposals brought forward included local, city and state dignitaries to ensure the most comprehensive presentation could be made to the selection committee. The promotional partnership we share with USAA clearly reinforced the enthusiastic interest in hosting the Army-Navy game by many of our nation's greatest cities. Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas. We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets. Our gratitude goes out to all the cities that showed interest and congratulations to the recipients of the games."



"We are excited to announce the next five-year cycle for America's Game," added Army AD Mike Buddie. "The Army-Navy game is a great showcase for both service academies. We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition to be on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen. We had great interest from many regions and thank the cities who participated in the bid selection process. We cannot wait to have this game played at some incredible venues in great cities."



The first Army-Navy game was played Nov. 29, 1890, in West Point. Philadelphia hosted the first neutral site meeting in 1899 and has been the most common host since, with 89 total games. (This December will make 90.) Greater New York City is a distant second with 16, followed by Baltimore's six. The 2024 game will mark the second game near our nation's capital; Landover's FedEx Field hosted the 2011 game.

The only sites away from the Eastern seaboard to host America's Game are Chicago's Soldier Field (1926) and the Rose Bowl (1983).

Navy won the 2021 game, 17-13, but Army took four of the previous five.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.