Skip to main content

Army-Navy game to be played in five different cities from 2023-27

One of America's greatest traditions is going on tour.

The Army-Navy game is one of America's -- not just college football's -- greatest traditions, and that tradition is going on tour in the coming years.

Army and Navy jointly announced Wednesday the game will be played in five separate cities over the five years from 2023-27. Each of the five biggest markets along the Eastern seaboard (Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.) will host America's Game over those seasons.

Dec. 9, 2023: Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass.
Dec. 14, 2024: FedEx Field - Landover, Md.
Dec. 13, 2025: M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore
Dec. 12, 2026: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, N.J.
Dec. 11, 2027: Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia

The 2023 game, the 124th edition of the rivalry, will be the first time America's Game is played in New England -- on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution's maiden voyage.

"Extraordinary efforts put forth throughout the bidding process made evaluations and final city selections highly competitive," said Navy AD Gladchuk. "Proposals brought forward included local, city and state dignitaries to ensure the most comprehensive presentation could be made to the selection committee. The promotional partnership we share with USAA clearly reinforced the enthusiastic interest in hosting the Army-Navy game by many of our nation's greatest cities. Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas. We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets. Our gratitude goes out to all the cities that showed interest and congratulations to the recipients of the games."

"We are excited to announce the next five-year cycle for America's Game," added Army AD Mike Buddie. "The Army-Navy game is a great showcase for both service academies. We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition to be on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen. We had great interest from many regions and thank the cities who participated in the bid selection process. We cannot wait to have this game played at some incredible venues in great cities." 

The first Army-Navy game was played Nov. 29, 1890, in West Point. Philadelphia hosted the first neutral site meeting in 1899 and has been the most common host since, with 89 total games. (This December will make 90.) Greater New York City is a distant second with 16, followed by Baltimore's six. The 2024 game will mark the second game near our nation's capital; Landover's FedEx Field hosted the 2011 game.

The only sites away from the Eastern seaboard to host America's Game are Chicago's Soldier Field (1926) and the Rose Bowl (1983).

Navy won the 2021 game, 17-13, but Army took four of the previous five.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
NavyArmy

You May Like

Kyle Whittingham

Utah extends Kyle Whittingham's contract with total commitment topping $100 million

Fresh off the school's first Pac-12 title, Utah's extension with Whittingham aims on keeping the program at the top of the conference.

By Zach Barnett3 hours ago
Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman, an Ohio State alum, takes shot at large schools' 'online classes'

The most anticipated non-conference game of the 2022 season just became even spicier.

By Zach Barnett21 hours ago
Mel Tucker Car

Mel Tucker talks their commitment to social media as recruiting surges

Michigan State's commitment to branding and social media is showing results in their latest recruiting haul.

By Doug Samuels23 hours ago
Mount Rushmore

The 8 best/worst non-sporting venues to host a football game

A decade after abandoning the idea, college basketball will once again put a basketball game on an aircraft carrier. It's time for college football to up the ante.

By Zach BarnettJun 14, 2022
Rod Smith

Rich Rodriguez fills offensive coordinator spot at Jacksonville State

After working under him at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, Rod Smith is back on Rich Rod's staff at Jax State.

By Zach BarnettJun 13, 2022
ncaa stock 2

Sources: Countable coaches rule closer to being removed, possible changes to NCAA recruiting

College coaching staffs could be poised for significant expansion if this measure passes, as sources expect, and recruiting calendars could potential get a major change

By John BriceJun 13, 2022
SJSU court

Is this the new trend coming to a stadium near you?

Could your favorite team's next playing surface include glow-in-the-dark elements?

By Doug SamuelsJun 13, 2022
Jimbo Fisher Nick Saban

Texas A&M wanted Nick Saban fined, suspended for comments

Emails show Texas A&M's leadership wanted a public apology and multiple punishments for Nick Saban's suggestion that the Aggies "bought every player on their team."

By Zach BarnettJun 13, 2022