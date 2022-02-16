Army revamping recruiting department, working to fill three key positions
Army Black Knights football, which has reached unprecedented modern success under coach Jeff Monken, is looking to completely revamp its recruiting department.
Monken’s program, coming off a nine-win season that it punctuated with a bowl win against Southeastern Conference resident Missouri, is in a transition period for a trio of key positions in the Black Knights’ off-field, personnel and recruiting departments.
With 52 wins in its past six seasons and a 4-1 ledger in bowl games, Army is looking to sustain and elevate its on-field play with new hires at the following positions: Director of Player Personnel; Director of Recruiting; Director of On-Campus Recruiting.
In recent years, staffers in those positions have gone on to multiple jobs at Power 5 programs, as well as on-field positions at Group of 5 programs.
Per Army, interested applicants can apply for the open positions at this link.