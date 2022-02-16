Skip to main content

Army revamping recruiting department, working to fill three key positions

Black Knights look to take next step under uber-successful Jeff Monken

Army Black Knights football, which has reached unprecedented modern success under coach Jeff Monken, is looking to completely revamp its recruiting department.

Monken’s program, coming off a nine-win season that it punctuated with a bowl win against Southeastern Conference resident Missouri, is in a transition period for a trio of key positions in the Black Knights’ off-field, personnel and recruiting departments.

With 52 wins in its past six seasons and a 4-1 ledger in bowl games, Army is looking to sustain and elevate its on-field play with new hires at the following positions: Director of Player Personnel; Director of Recruiting; Director of On-Campus Recruiting.

In recent years, staffers in those positions have gone on to multiple jobs at Power 5 programs, as well as on-field positions at Group of 5 programs.

Per Army, interested applicants can apply for the open positions at this link

