Army reportedly makes a change at offensive coordinator

Brent Davis, who has been with the program for nearly a decade, will not return as the team's play caller season.

Black Knight Nation was among the first to report the news, and later adds that "there's a chance Davis could stay on as an offensive line coach."

The report also shares that slotbacks coach Jason Nichols also is not being retained for a second season.

Davis spent nine seasons at Army under Jeff Monken, and was his offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern as well.

With their dedicated option attack, Army annually ranks near the top of the college football is rushing yards, but against teams that know how to defend option offense best - the fellow service academies Navy and Air Force - Army's offense has struggled mightily as of late.

Against Air Force earlier this year, the Black Knight offense ran for just 78 yards in a 13-7 loss. Last weekend, against rival Navy, Army managed just 153 yards in a double-overtime win in America's Game.

In their last four matchups with the Midshipmen, Army has managed to score just four touchdowns, and over that same four year span have managed just over 50 points against Air Force.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

