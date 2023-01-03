Ashland University promotes from within for head coach

Doug Geiser spent 19 years as an Eagles assistant, and plans to keep the staff he now leads intact "for the most part."

Ashland University announced Tuesday it has taken the interim tag off head coach Doug Geiser, naming him to a full-time position he coveted for a long time.

"I don't think my feet have touched the ground since I received the call from (AD Al King)," said Geiser. "This is a dream job because Ashland is a very special place. It's one of the best jobs in Division II football. I'm both honored and humbled to have been chosen for this position."



Geiser joined the program alongside Owens 19 seasons ago, spending the last 16 as associate head coach. As offensive line coach, run game coordinator and pro liasion, Geiser has helped the Eagles to a 137-62 record, four conference championships and six Division II playoffs appearances. That includes a Great Midwest Athletic Conference and a D-II playoff appearance in 2022.

"I'm excited to introduce Doug as our head football coach," King said. "Throughout the search process, we talked about integrity, commitment and work ethic. Doug exemplifies all of those attributes. He's committed to giving our student-athletes a quality experience. Doug's vision aligns with the goals and objectives of the department and the university. He'll represent Ashland University with class and poise."



Ashland traces its past 60-plus seasons through just four head coaches. College Football Hall of Famer Dr. Fred Martinelli led the program from 1959-93. He begat Gary Keller, who coached the team from 1994-03. Keller turned the program over to Owens, who now passes the baton to Geiser.

On that front, Geiser said he expects to keep the staff intact, hiring an assistant to replace his spot while retaining the remainder of the staff.

"We'll obviously have to add a coach to fill my position, but the staff will stay intact for the most part," he said. "They have achieved at a high level in the past, and, out of respect for their efforts and with a sense of loyalty, I would love for them to be a part of our program moving forward. This accomplished staff helped us to win a conference championship and qualify for the NCAA playoffs in 2022.



"What a great advantage it is to have them continue as a part of Eagle football. That stability in leadership is key for our current players and our recruits."

