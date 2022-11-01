Skip to main content

Auburn makes a slew of staff changes

Yesterday Auburn parted ways with Bryan Harsin...and several staff members who came with Harsin from Boise State. 

Sources tell FootballScoop offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell have been relieved of their responsibilities. Further, associate AD / chief of staff Brad Larrondo, strength coach Jeff Pitman and director of recruiting Darren Uscher are all also being relieved of their responsibilities. 

In corresponding moves, Cadillac Williams has promoted Ike Hilliard to co-offensive coordinator with Will Friend and moved Mike Hartline to quarterbacks coach and Joe Bernardi to tight ends. 

It is our understanding Cadillac does not plan to make a change at defensive coordinator where Jeff Schmedding will remain in place. Schmedding called the defense at Boise in Harsin's final seasons there as well. 

As with any head of program change, the public sees the large buyout for the head coach and has little to no sympathy; but for a lot of other people this will have a very material real life impact. Our hope is everyone lands on their feet in a good spot. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

