Sources: Auburn adding former CFL star, FCS coordinator to off-the-field staff

Bryan Harsin once again is fortifying his off-the-field staff at Auburn University.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Harsin is adding J.C. Sherritt as a defensive analyst to the Tigers’ staff.

A former all-conference selection as a player at Eastern Washington, where he won an Football Championship Subdivision national title, Sherritt had served as defensive coordinator at Cal Poly since December 2019.

It’s a third analyst/quality control addition just in the past week or so for Harsin, who added former All-SEC quarterback Mike Hartline, who starred at Kentucky, as well as former Oregon and Tennessee assistant Joe Bernardi in similar positions earlier this month.

Sherritt actually got his coaching career started in the Canadian Football League for the Calgary Stampeders, after Sherritt concluded an eight-year playing career in the CFL with the then-Edmonton Eskimos.