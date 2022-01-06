Sources: Former Kentucky quarterback set to join Bryan Harsin's Auburn staff

Mike Hartline was an All-SEC performer for the Wildcats

Mike Hartline, the former University of Kentucky quarterback and most recently the offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II program Ohio Dominican, is making a return to the Southeastern Conference.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Hartline is joining the Auburn University staff of second-year Tigers coach Bryan Harsin as a senior offensive analyst.

Hartline, who earned All-SEC honors for the Wildcats in 2010, had served the past three seasons as the Panthers’ offensive play-caller. That run followed consecutive stints at Ohio State, where his brother, Brian, has emerged as one of the top young offensive coaching stars in the profession, and at the University of Cincinnati.

Those two stops comprised the first four years of Hartline’s coaching career after his playing days in the SEC were followed by a brief professional football career that included time with the Indianapolis Colts.

In Hartline’s two full seasons as the play-caller for the Ohio Dominican offense, the Panthers averaged nearly 28 points per game and posted a 7-4 ledger in 2021.

Mike's brother Brian coaches receivers for Ohio State and was selected by prior winners 2021 FootballScoop Receivers Coach of the Year.

Hartline’s new role within Harsin’s Auburn program is set to begin next week, sources told FootballScoop.