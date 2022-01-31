Skip to main content

Sources: Auburn's new offensive coordinator has left the program

Austin Davis was hired last month from an NFL assistant coaching position

Another plot twist and more upheaval at Auburn.

Sources tell FootballScoop that new Tigers offensive coordinator Austin Davis has left Bryan Harsin’s program and his future at Auburn is in doubt. 247SportsOn3 and ESPN first reported the news. 

This after Davis was just hired into the position in mid-December, to replace the departed Mike Bobo.

The Auburn offensive coordinator position represented the first such post for Davis, a Mississippi native who had a journeyman playing career in the NFL before transitioning into coaching.

Davis had been hired by Harsin away from the Seattle Seahawks, for whom Davis had served as a quarterbacks coach the past three seasons.

His apparent departure from Auburn would again leave Harsin to fill a top assistant coaching position just days after having to do so on the defensive side of the ball.

Just last week, Derek Mason exited the Tigers’ program and agreed to become Mike Gundy’s new defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

Harsin quickly elevated Jeff Schmedding into the top defensive role for the Auburn program, but Harsin still has an assistant coaching position to fill on that side of the ball.

Since November, 15 Auburn football players have entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal.

However, one of the Tigers’ new arrivals via transfer, former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, issued a cryptic tweet late Sunday night. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

