Despite pay cut in leaving Auburn, Derek Mason to become Oklahoma State's top-paid assistant

Mason was set to make $1.5 million as Auburn's defensive coordinator
Derek Mason is on track to become Oklahoma State’s all-time highest-paid assistant coach.

And Derek Mason also is taking a pay cut from his last job, that of Auburn University’s defensive coordinator, to exit Bryan Harsin’s troubled program and join Mike Gundy’s Fiesta Bowl champion Cowboys’ team.

Last month, Mason departed Auburn after just the first of a two-year pact he had inked with the Tigers following Mason’s seven-year run as Vanderbilt University’s head coach.

That deal paid Mason an average of $1.5 million annually; Mason’s new multi-year pact with the Cowboys is set to pay Mason approximately $1.1 million per year – which would make Mason the Cowboys’ highest-paid assistant coach in program history. Chris Becker first reported Mason's salary. 

Mason’s predecessor in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Jim Knowles, had earned approximately $800,000 in annual compensation from Oklahoma State.

Knowles departed the Cowboys in December for a chance to run the defense for Ryan Day at Ohio State.

Ohio State officials revealed they also paid Knowles a school-record $1.9 million per year on a three-year contract.

Mason’s history is of that as a top defensive coach. He first rose to acclaim as the defensive coordinator at Stanford, prior to landing the Vanderbilt job.

