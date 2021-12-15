Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Auburn dips into the NFL for their new offensive coordinator hire, per report (updated)

Bryan Harsin has tabbed a young coach in the NFL to fill his offensive coordinator open, according to a report.
Bryan Harsin went to the NFL to find his new offensive coordinator, according to a report today.

Matt Zenitz tweets that Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis will be the new offensive coordinator for Auburn.

Zenitz reports, "Auburn’s next offensive coordinator will be Austin Davis, sources confirm to Auburn Live and On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Davis has been offered the job and verbally accepted, sources have told Auburn Live."

Davis was still playing in the NFL as recently as 2018, after bouncing around as a quarterback with the Rams, Dolphins, Broncos, Browns, Seahawks and Titans before being released in 2018.

He landed on the Seahawks staff the next fall, joining Pete Carroll's staff as assistant quarterbacks coach.

Following some staff changes in 2020, Davis was elevated to quarterbacks coach, where he has spent the last two seasons.

A standout former quarterback at Southern Miss from 2008-11, this will mark Davis' first coaching job at the college level.

The trend of hiring young coaches out of the NFL to come be first-time play callers has worked out for SEC programs recently. LSU had Joe Brady in 2019 and this past fall Kentucky brought in Liam Cohen for their offensive overhaul. Both moves proved to be well thought out and brought immediate results.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update> The Athletic and ESPN now dispute Zenitz' report saying no offer has been made and other candidates are still being vetted. 

