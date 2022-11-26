Auburn looking to Hugh Freeze

Sources tell FootballScoop the pendulum swung yesterday from Lane Kiffin to Hugh Freeze.

While no formal offer is expected to be conveyed until after the Iron Bowl today, sources tell FootballScoop Auburn is anticipating negotiating a deal with Hugh Freeze later today to become their new head coach.

Cadillac Williams has done an excellent job holding the program together these past few weeks. Alabama is a three touchdown favorite. At this point, one would think the only way Hugh isn't offered the job is if Cadillac were to lead the Tigers to a stunning victory today; but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

The Iron Bowl kicks off at 2:30 ct. Liberty hosts New Mexico State at 11am ct. This evening things will get real for all involved.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.