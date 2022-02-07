Auburn releases statement regarding football program

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the status of Bryan Harsin after one season at Auburn, and now the school has decided to release a statement.

After more than a week of ongoing speculation about job security of Bryan Harsin, Auburn has decided to release a statement.

The statement reads:

"The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures. Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned."

"We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines."

Translation: We have no real update for you and will continue to "collect information," (whatever that means).

Rumors and speculation will continue to swirl until Auburn either announces that Bryan Harsin will return to lead the team in 2022, or they're taking things in a different direction and are prepared to pay another massive buyout to a coach for a second year in a row.

Until one of those two things happens, all eyes will continue to be on The Plains.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

How easy it is for QwikCut users to swap files with Hudl users - Shane Boggs