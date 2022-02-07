Skip to main content

Auburn releases statement regarding football program

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the status of Bryan Harsin after one season at Auburn, and now the school has decided to release a statement.
January_ QwikCut_800x300

After more than a week of ongoing speculation about job security of Bryan Harsin, Auburn has decided to release a statement.

The statement reads:

"The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures. Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned."

"We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines."

Translation: We have no real update for you and will continue to "collect information," (whatever that means).

Rumors and speculation will continue to swirl until Auburn either announces that Bryan Harsin will return to lead the team in 2022, or they're taking things in a different direction and are prepared to pay another massive buyout to a coach for a second year in a row. 

Until one of those two things happens, all eyes will continue to be on The Plains.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

How easy it is for QwikCut users to swap files with Hudl users - Shane Boggs

You May Like

Joe Schaefer

Sources: Texas A&M to hire FCS defensive coordinator to off-field staff

Youngstown State defensive coordinator Joe Schaefer will join the Texas A&M staff, sources tell FootballScoop, and YSU is hiring a D2 coordinator with Ohio ties to replace him.

1 hour ago
Jake Spavital TX State

Texas State reportedly making changes on the offensive side of the ball

Jake Spavital is making some changes on the offensive side of the ball heading into a critical fourth season.

2 hours ago
David Cutcliffe Mannings

Texas reportedly working to add David Cutcliffe to off-field staff

The former Duke head coach could be a key card in the high-stakes poker game for Arch Manning's commitment.

2 hours ago
Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins to hire Mike McDaniel as head coach

The 38-year-old entered the NFL as an intern and first became an on-the-field position coach in 2013.

19 hours ago
Josh Gattis

Report: Josh Gattis sheds light on Michigan departure in text to players

"In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted," Gattis reportedly said in a text to Wolverine players.

Feb 6, 2022
Broyles Gattis Michigan

Michigan's Josh Gattis reportedly accepting offensive coordinator job at Miami

Feb 6, 2022
mccullough

Sources: NFL's Giants pursuing Notre Dame's McCullough, Irish working to keep RB coach

McCullough previously won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 4, 2022
Penn State fans

Numerous schools to begin compensating players for jersey sales

The move of is a first of its kind in the NIL era, but surely not the last.

Feb 4, 2022