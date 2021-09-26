September 26, 2021
Publish date:

Auburn reportedly fires wide receivers coach

Bryan Harsin has reportedly fired Cornelius Williams less than a month into his first season as Auburn's wide receivers coach.
Author:

Bryan Harsin has Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams, according to a report from Auburn Live on Sunday.

Williams was less than a month into his first season at Auburn, as was all of Harsin's new staff. The pair did not have a prior working relationship; Williams spent the past six seasons as Troy's wide receivers coach.

Williams's players won 14 All-Sun Belt honors during his time there, but Harsin has frequently complained about the wide receiver room's lack of consistency and development, according to the site.

Auburn had to convert a 4th-and-9, trailing by five late in the fourth quarter, to beat Georgia State on Saturday.

Harsin will reportedly replace Williams with Eric Kiesau, a longtime Boise lieutenant who followed him to Auburn as a senior analyst for offense.

FootballScoop will have more on this story as it develops. As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

