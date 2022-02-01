FootballScoop's dive into Auburn: Looking at 'what in the world' is going on on the Plains

Scott Roussel and John Brice dive into the exits of Derek Mason, Austin Davis and more at Auburn

Typically, the most disjointed part of a transition is in the immediate aftermath.

But nothing was typical when Auburn officials elected to abruptly part ways after the 2020 season with Gus Malzahn and ultimately snagged away Bryan Harsin from Boise State to lead the Auburn football program.

Since then, the Tigers have had a high number of assistant coaching moves -- including losses in the past two weeks of defensive coordinator Derek Mason and brand-new offensive coordinator Austin Davis.

The second episode of the second season of FootballScoop's podcast dives into the issues on the Plains, why some of this pain is necessary and why ultimately, the verdict on all this transition will be decided on the field in the fall.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.