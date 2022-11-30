Auburn Staff Tracker (2022-23)

The Bryan Harsin experiment officially ended on The Plains eight games into year two with a 9-12 record at the helm.

Cadillac Williams led the team for the remainder of the season, and after Lane Kiffin decided to stay put at Ole Miss, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze away from Liberty.

2023 HEAD COACH

HUGH FREEZE

Liberty HC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS / ASSOCIATE HC

CADILLAC WILLIAMS

Auburn RBs / Interim HC



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS

TBA

2022 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Will Friend (Co-OC / OL)

Ike Hilliard (Co-OC / WRs)

Carnell Williams (RBs / Associate Head Coach / Interim HC)

Joe Bernardi (TEs)

Mike Hartline (QBs)

Kendall Simmons (OL)

Jeff Daniels (Offensive Analyst)

Thomas Morton (Offensive Coaching Intern)

Steve Wallace Jr (Offensive GA)

David Whitlow Jr. (Offensive GA)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / INTERIM HC

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

2022 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Jeff Schmedding (DC)

Roc Bellantoni (STC / Edge)

Jimmy Brumbaugh (DL)

Zac Etheridge (Secondary / Associate HC)

Christian Robinson (LBs / RGC)

Ben Black (Defensive Analyst)

Tyler Cardwell (Defensive GA)

Jeff McDaniels (Defensive Analyst)

Danny McDonald (Defensive Analyst)

Devin Santana (Defensive GA)

JC Sherritt (Defensive Analyst)

Jeremiah Wilson (Defensive Analyst)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:

Roc Bellantoni (STC / Edge)

Paxton Montgomery (Special Teams Coaching Intern)

Eric Sachse (Special Teams Analyst)

SUPPORT STAFF:

TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Sam Beckenstein - Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Scouting

Brendt Bedsole - Director of HS Relations

Katie Bianco - Assistant On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator

Jorrell Bostrom - Director of Player Development

Cole Brown - Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Scouting

Tanner Chastain - Player Personnel & Scouting Assistant

Adrien Dunn - Assistant S&C

Greg Goines - Assistant S&C

Matt Hard - Director of Football Technology

Addison Hill - On-Campus Recruiting Assistant

Ty Holder - Defense Coaching and Recruiting Assistant

Alex Keller - Director of Football Creative

Kendal Lambert - On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator

Anthony Lazard - Assistant S&C

Logan Meyer - Assosciate Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting

Aaron Pittard - Player Personnel Analyst

Brandon Pringle - Associate S&C

Trovon Reed - Director of Football & Recruiting Relations

Steven Ruzic - Director of Player Personnel

Jared Tucker - Personnel and Scouting Coordinator