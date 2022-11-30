Skip to main content

Auburn Staff Tracker (2022-23)

AUB - Staff Tracker-1

The Bryan Harsin experiment officially ended on The Plains eight games into year two with a 9-12 record at the helm. 

Cadillac Williams led the team for the remainder of the season, and after Lane Kiffin decided to stay put at Ole Miss, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze away from Liberty.

2023 HEAD COACH
HUGH FREEZE
Liberty HC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS / ASSOCIATE HC
CADILLAC WILLIAMS
Auburn RBs / Interim HC

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
TBA

2022 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Will Friend (Co-OC / OL)
Ike Hilliard (Co-OC / WRs)
Carnell Williams (RBs / Associate Head Coach / Interim HC)
Joe Bernardi (TEs)
Mike Hartline (QBs)
Kendall Simmons (OL)
Jeff Daniels (Offensive Analyst)
Thomas Morton (Offensive Coaching Intern)
Steve Wallace Jr (Offensive GA)
David Whitlow Jr. (Offensive GA)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / INTERIM HC
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

2022 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Jeff Schmedding (DC)
Roc Bellantoni (STC / Edge)
Jimmy Brumbaugh (DL)
Zac Etheridge (Secondary / Associate HC)
Christian Robinson (LBs / RGC)
Ben Black (Defensive Analyst)
Tyler Cardwell (Defensive GA)
Jeff McDaniels (Defensive Analyst)
Danny McDonald (Defensive Analyst)
Devin Santana (Defensive GA)
JC Sherritt (Defensive Analyst)
Jeremiah Wilson (Defensive Analyst)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Roc Bellantoni (STC / Edge)
Paxton Montgomery (Special Teams Coaching Intern)
Eric Sachse (Special Teams Analyst)

SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Sam Beckenstein - Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Scouting
Brendt Bedsole - Director of HS Relations
Katie Bianco - Assistant On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator
Jorrell Bostrom - Director of Player Development
Cole Brown - Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Scouting
Tanner Chastain - Player Personnel & Scouting Assistant
Adrien Dunn - Assistant S&C
Greg Goines - Assistant S&C
Matt Hard - Director of Football Technology
Addison Hill - On-Campus Recruiting Assistant
Ty Holder - Defense Coaching and Recruiting Assistant
Alex Keller - Director of Football Creative 
Kendal Lambert - On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator
Anthony Lazard - Assistant S&C
Logan Meyer - Assosciate Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting
Aaron Pittard - Player Personnel Analyst
Brandon Pringle - Associate S&C
Trovon Reed - Director of Football & Recruiting Relations
Steven Ruzic - Director of Player Personnel
Jared Tucker - Personnel and Scouting Coordinator

