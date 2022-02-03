Skip to main content

Auburn staffer leaving to become offensive coordinator at Northern Iowa

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bodie Reeder is leaving Auburn to become the offensive coordinator at Northern Iowa.

Bodie Reeder is making his way back to a top notch play calling opportunity.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Northern Iowa (FCS) is expected to hire Reeder as their new offensive coordinator.

Reeder spent last season on Bryan Harsin's staff in an offensive quality control role.

The former offensive coordinator at Utah State, North Texas, and Eastern Washington, Reeder has put together some impressive offenses.

At North Texas, his offenses averaged over 30 points a game in his first season with the Mean Green, and at Eastern Washington they set all kinds of offensive records as they made a run to the Big Sky title and appearance in the national title game in 2018 while averaging over 43 points per game and rolling up well over 500 yards of offense per outing as well.

Before getting a shot to be an offensive play caller, Reeder worked in a quality control role working with the quarterbacks at Oklahoma State from 2014-16.

Mark Farley and Northern Iowa have been a top FCS program for the last decade or so, and now they're set to add a quality play caller who brings quality FBS experience with him.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

