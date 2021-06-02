Auburn Tigers, Harsin adding veteran coach to analyst's role

The Auburn Tigers and first-year coach Bryan Harsin are getting a well-traveled addition to their staff, sources tell FootballScoop.
Author:
Publish date:

Roc Bellantoni, who's had a long collegiate coaching career with stops at Washington State, Utah State, and Buffalo, among others, is heading to the Southeastern Conference, per sources.

Bellantoni, who was on the Utah State staff of Gary Andersen in 2020 and most recently had accepted a position earlier this spring to be the special teams coordiantor at Southern Illinois, is joining Bryan Harsin's Auburn Tigers' staff in a senior analyst role.

Harsin was hired by Auburn away from Boise State on Dec. 22, 2020, after the Tigers' administration forced an exit with Gus Malzahn.

An Iona graduate who spent 10 years at Eastern Illinois from 2001-11, eventually ascending to the role of associate head coaching and helping the program to six NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs appearances and five Ohio Valley Conference titles, Bellantoni is getting his first crack in the SEC.

He also has coached at Florida Atlantic, Villanova and Drake.

Bellantoni's first coaching job was at the high school ranks, when he coached both the defensive and offensive lines at a Mamaroneck (N.Y.) High School.

Beginning his coaching career in 1993, Bellantoni has coached consecutively at the collegiate level since 1995, when he joined the staff of Buena Vista University.

You May Like

NFL world

NFLPA head Smith snags more than $4 million, per SBJ report

Despite a global pandemic that nearly derailed the NFL season, kept stadiums largely empty and had lasting ramifications on this year's league-wide salary cap, NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith realized a nearly 40-percent pay-increase, according to Sports Business Journal.

Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina adds former NFL, SEC assistant coach to defensive staff

Jamey Chadwell & Coastal-Carolina add former Super Bowl winning assistant coach to staff

Furman

Hendrix completes Furman staff; promotes Bratton, Byers

SoCon power Furman has made a key hire and a pair of in-house promotions

Coach K

Coach K stepping down at Duke

We interrupt continuing football coverage to bring you breaking news from college basketball.

Gary Pinkel

Gary Pinkel, Larry Coker headline College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Josh Heupel, Graham Harrell and Kellen Moore were also nominated as players.

CoY-2020-wide

2020 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalists -- FCS & NAIA

Both subdivisions will be honored after completing their respective seasons last month.

Tua 2

15 for 15: The 15 most impactful players of Nick Saban's Alabama tenure

We attempt to name the best painting at the Lourve.

Kansas State

Klieman, Kansas State adding former OU player, assistant coach to Wildcats' staff

Brian Lepak is heading back to his Big 12 roots -- kind of. The former Oklahoma Sooner player and coach is joining Chris Klieman's Kansas State staff.