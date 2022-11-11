Skip to main content

Auburn unveils new $92 million football complex

Auburn, the football team, is not where it needs to be right now. But Auburn, the football program, is not going anywhere.

The program has endeavored to get that message across to possible future players and coaches alike since the Oct. 31 hiring of Bryan Harsin. It's come through the inspiring run of Cadillac Williams as interim head coach, who so clearly relishes the opportunity to lead his alma mater, even if for a brief spell.

The fan base has added to that message, by giving Cadillac a standing ovation as he arrived for his coach's show this week, and by selling out Saturday's game between their 3-6 Tigers and 3-6 Texas A&M.

And it furthered that message by unveiling its new football facility. At $92 million, it's the most expensive facility project in Auburn history, more expensive, even, than Auburn Arena.

Obviously, this was planned and paid for well before the Harsin firing, but the timing couldn't be better.

Whoever becomes the next Auburn coach will get a new facility and a renewed spirit from one of the most passionate fan bases in college football.

