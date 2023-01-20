Austin Peay continues rebuilding Scotty Walden's staff, adding SunBelt staffer

Seth McDonald set to coach linebackers for the Govs

Scotty Walden, who's posted a winning record in each of his three seasons atop the Austin Peay State University football program, is continuing to rebuild his coaching staff following an offseason of change.

Walden and the Governors are hiring Seth McDonald to coach the team's linebackers.

Most recently, McDonald was on Kane Wommack's South Alabama staff as a defensive graduate assistant.

Wommack was pursued by other institutions this offseason after guiding the Jaguars to a record-setting season.

McDonald played for Wommack at Eastern Illinois, when Wommack as defensive coordinator and McDonald was a four-year letterwinner.

Once Wommack ascended to the defensive coordinator role at Indiana University, McDonald followed as a graduate assistant. He also has coaching experience at Jacksonville State and Robert Morris.

Walden took over the Govs' program prior to its 2021 spring season, and he's won 17 games in that time.

The Govs open their 2023 slate with back-to-back road games at Southern Illinois and at Josh Heupel's Tennessee Vols before they host ETSU in an intrastate rivalry contest.