Award-winning special teams coordinator Joe Robinson to retire

Longtime special teams coordinator Joe Robinson is planning to retire, he told FootballScoop.

An Abilene, Texas, native, Robinson attended LSU and entered coaching in the Louisiana high school ranks in 1986. He then moved to college ball at Louisiana Tech in 1989 and landed his first full-time job the following year.

He spent 1992-98 at Southern Miss coaching a variety of positions while serving as recruiting coordinator, but he made his mark on the profession through special teams. Robinson coordinated special teams for Houston, UCF, Arizona, LSU, South Carolina, Texas Tech and UTEP, where he has been since 2018.

Robinson was selected by his peers as FootballScoop's Special Teams Coordinator of the Year as a member of Steve Spurrier's South Carolina staff in 2010.

Miners head coach Dana Dimel has hired Aaron Price to coach UTEP's special teams with Robinson leaving the staff. Price was with the program previously under his father, Mike, from 2004-12.

