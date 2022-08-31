Video: Heated band director gets high school team a 15-yard penalty

A heated altercation between a rookie band director and some officials resulted in a surprise penalty for the home team.

Try to imagine getting ready for kickoff, only to find out your team was assessed a 15-yard penalty without even being on the field..

That's exactly what unfolded at a high school in the midwest last week.

At the game between Union Local (OH) and Buckeye Local (OH), Union Local's band director got in a heated verbal altercation with the officials on hand set to work the game and the guy ended up getting flagged and then was "given his marching orders."

A few reports share that the game marked the band director's second time ever in the role and that he was upset with the officials walking around behind the band's pregame performance.

For those wondering how a band director could possibly draw a flag for something that has nothing to do with the actual game, NFHS rules read in part:

"The game officials shall assume authority for the contest, including penalizing unsportsmanlike acts, 30 minutes prior to the scheduled game time – an earlier time if required by the state association – or as soon thereafter as they are able to be present."

I can only imagine the team's surprise as they took the field with a 15-yard penalty that they had nothing to do with.

The setback before kickoff ended up being just an afterthought as the game ended up in a Union Local 42-7 victory.