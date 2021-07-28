Bates College will head into fall camp with an interim head coach

Head coach Malik Hall will not return to lead the program this fall after going 2-16 in two seasons leading the team.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

With training camp set to open up for Division III programs in August, Bates College learned that they will be entering the season with an interim head coach.

Head coach Malik Hall, who was named to the the new head coach heading into the 2018 season, will not return to lead the team this fall.

Athletic director Jason Fein shared an email with the campus community yesterday announcing the news that read, in part (per the Sun Journal):

“We are in the process of solidifying the rest of the interim coaching staff in order to ensure that we are ready for the arrival of student-athletes in August and our return to the field this fall.”

Hall came the Bates with a successful background, after previously serving as defensive line coach at Penn (FCS) for a few seasons, helping the Quakers win back-to-back Ivy League championships in 2015 and 2016. Before joining the staff at Penn, he held assistant coaching assignments at Wagne, Fordham, Hofstra, Central Connecticut State, and his alma mater, the University of Massachusetts. 

In 2018, his first season leading the program, Bates finished 0-9 before showing improvement with a 2-7 mark in 2019.

Bates did not play the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic.

Offensive line coach Ed Argast, who has a wealth of experience as an assistant at the FCS level with stops at Colgate, Bryant, Princeton and Wagner, will serve as the interim head coach.

You May Like

Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera 'beyond frustrated' by Washington's low vaccination rate

Rivera vented his frustration as an immune-deficient cancer survivor coaching a team hesitant to take the vaccine.

Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops writes op-ed praising Oklahoma's move to the SEC

In defending his former employer from criticism by Oklahoma State president Dr. Kayse Shrum, Stoops praised the conference he once loved to hate. "To move forward in any other manner would be to the detriment of OU and the state of Oklahoma."

Barstool

Barstool Sports to sponsor, broadcast bowl game

The Arizona Bowl will move off of TV and put itself fully in bed with the controversial lifestyle brand for dudes and bros everywhere.

dennison

Vaccination stance forced Rick Dennison out of coaching role, but he will remain with Vikings

Late last week, word broke that Rick Dennison was being removed from his coaching role because of his refusal to get the vaccine, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer feels like he's found a "win-win situation" for all involved.

Greg Sankey

SEC Commish issues Oklahoma-Texas application statement

The SEC leader announces Oklahoma, Texas formally applied for league membership

Texas Oklahoma

What's next for Texas, Oklahoma and the SEC?

The biggest college sports story of the past 50 years could be complete by Friday.

Washington

Huskies add noted author, motivational speaker to Lake's Washington staff

The University of Washington is adding Kevin Carroll in a unique, special-assistant-to-the-head-coach role in the Huskies' football program.

West Virginia

West Virginia statement: We're open for business

Without coming out and saying West Virginia is willing to listen to other conferences, West Virginia said it's willing to listen to other conferences.