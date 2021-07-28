Bates College will head into fall camp with an interim head coach

Head coach Malik Hall will not return to lead the program this fall after going 2-16 in two seasons leading the team.

With training camp set to open up for Division III programs in August, Bates College learned that they will be entering the season with an interim head coach.

Head coach Malik Hall, who was named to the the new head coach heading into the 2018 season, will not return to lead the team this fall.

Athletic director Jason Fein shared an email with the campus community yesterday announcing the news that read, in part (per the Sun Journal):

“We are in the process of solidifying the rest of the interim coaching staff in order to ensure that we are ready for the arrival of student-athletes in August and our return to the field this fall.”

Hall came the Bates with a successful background, after previously serving as defensive line coach at Penn (FCS) for a few seasons, helping the Quakers win back-to-back Ivy League championships in 2015 and 2016. Before joining the staff at Penn, he held assistant coaching assignments at Wagne, Fordham, Hofstra, Central Connecticut State, and his alma mater, the University of Massachusetts.

In 2018, his first season leading the program, Bates finished 0-9 before showing improvement with a 2-7 mark in 2019.

Bates did not play the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic.

Offensive line coach Ed Argast, who has a wealth of experience as an assistant at the FCS level with stops at Colgate, Bryant, Princeton and Wagner, will serve as the interim head coach.