Sources: Dave Aranda adding former Florida star to Baylor offensive staff

Baker starred at Florida, won a Super Bowl and has emerged as a rising position coach

Baylor is replacing one former college standout on its coaching staff with another former star from one of the sport’s top programs.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Dave Aranda is hiring Dallas Baker as the Bears’ new wide receivers coach.

A former University of Florida star who played several years in the NFL before he transitioned into coaching, Baker had spent the past season on Maurice Linguist’s Buffalo staff.

At Baylor, Baker replaces Chansi Stuckey – the former Clemson Tigers star who was hired earlier this month at Notre Dame by first-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman.

Baker’s most extensive coaching work, upon his retirement from professional football, was a four-year run on Doc Holiday’s Marshall University staff.

