Baylor reportedly targeting Pac-12 coordinator for defensive coordinator

Baylor and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts parted ways just a week after their regular season finale, leaving Dave Aranda with an opening for a defensive play caller.

Tonight, Bruce Feldman tweets that Oregon co-defensive coordinator / safeties coach Matt Powledge has emerged as a target for the Bears opening.

Powledge previously spent two seasons in Waco with Dave Aranda as his safeties coach / special teams coordinator before joining the staff in Eugene in December of 2021.

At 35 years old, Powledge is widely regarded as a young, fast-rising defensive mind in college football. At Oregon, he's learning under defensive mastermind Dan Lanning as well as Ducks defensive coordinator and recruiting ace Tosh Lupoi. 

With the Ducks, Powledge is in year one of a two year deal that pays him $700k annually.

He also previously coached outside linebackers and coordinated the special teams at Louisiana prior to joining the Baylor staff.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

