This is how they do it: Watch Montell Jordan gift Alcorn's entire team Beats headphones

The SWAC powerhouse Alcorn team was surprised with the premium audio gear Friday morning in a team meeting.

Last month, it was announced that a certain high-profile quarterback in the Southwestern Athletic Conference – son of a certain high-profile coach – had secured a Name, Image & Likeness marketing deal with global audio company Beats By Dre.

Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of famer Deion Sanders, inked a first-of-its-kind deal with the company founded by the rap icon, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young.

On Friday, Alcorn State showed its a program with its own style of cache as well.

The Braves' entire roster was gifted Beats By Dre headphones courtesy another hip-hop stalwart – Montell Jordan, the former platinum-album artist whose “This Is How We Do It” anthem reigned atop the Billboard charts for nearly two months in 1995, and the charitable foundation Jordan helps run with others, "PA Foundation (Pam's Angels)."

Jordan's son, Skyler Jordan, is a freshman wideout for the Braves, who host rival Grambling Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The younger Jordan was a standout player at Atlanta-area Providence Christian Academy.

Montell Jordan left the hip-hop industry more than 15 years ago and has dedicated his life to ministry.

Watch the Braves receive their surprise gifts below: