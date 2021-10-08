October 8, 2021
Publish date:

This is how they do it: Watch Montell Jordan gift Alcorn's entire team Beats headphones

The SWAC powerhouse Alcorn team was surprised with the premium audio gear Friday morning in a team meeting.
Author:

Last month, it was announced that a certain high-profile quarterback in the Southwestern Athletic Conference – son of a certain high-profile coach – had secured a Name, Image & Likeness marketing deal with global audio company Beats By Dre.

Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of famer Deion Sanders, inked a first-of-its-kind deal with the company founded by the rap icon, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young.

On Friday, Alcorn State showed its a program with its own style of cache as well.

The Braves' entire roster was gifted Beats By Dre headphones courtesy another hip-hop stalwart – Montell Jordan, the former platinum-album artist whose “This Is How We Do It” anthem reigned atop the Billboard charts for nearly two months in 1995, and the charitable foundation Jordan helps run with others, "PA Foundation (Pam's Angels)."

Jordan's son, Skyler Jordan, is a freshman wideout for the Braves, who host rival Grambling Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The younger Jordan was a standout player at Atlanta-area Providence Christian Academy.

Montell Jordan left the hip-hop industry more than 15 years ago and has dedicated his life to ministry.

Watch the Braves receive their surprise gifts below:

You May Like

UConn

Three UConn coaches, including interim head coach Lou Spanos, have tested positive for COVID

Already facing an early season slate full of adversity, UConn will be without some key coaches this weekend against UMass.

2 hours ago
Photo credit: Mississippi Today https://mississippitoday.org/2018/10/14/jackson-state-university-2018-homecoming-highlights/

Sources: Deion Sanders, Jackson State to lean more on assistant T.C. Taylor

With the Tigers' offense struggling, Deion Sanders is turning to veteran offensive coach T.C. Taylor for more input.

4 hours ago
Cotton Bowl stadium

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 6

The only website licensed by the NCAA to pick all the major college football games.

5 hours ago
UConn UMass

UConn, UMass set for different type of showdown on Saturday

UMass' 16-game losing streak goes head-to-head with UConn's 10-game skid Saturday in Amherst.

Oct 7, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-07 at 12.22.03 PM

Video: Step inside Mack Brown's new office

UNC takes you inside Mack Brown's new office with some pretty incredible features.

Oct 7, 2021
Brandon Staley Chargers

Your run game is important, but not for the reason you probably think, Brandon Staley explains

You don't need the run game to set up the play action pass, Brandon Staley explains. However, you need it for a reason you may be overlooking.

Oct 7, 2021
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders: College recruiting has forever changed

Coach Prime says colleges will continue to leave high school players unsigned; advocates for greater resources for HBCU schools' recruiting efforts

Oct 7, 2021
Nuggets

#Nuggets: The biggest Iowa home game in a generation, Red River enters a new era, and appreciation for Georgia's defense

Your ultimate college football appetizer previews more than two dozen of this weekend's games.

Oct 7, 2021