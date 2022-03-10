Ben Miller taking a health-related leave from Illinois staff

Ben Miller is temporarily stepping away from football to focus on his health after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Back in early February, Illinois special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Ben Miller got the difficult news that he'd been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Today, Miller announced that he's taking a temporary health-related leave from coaching.

In his statement, Miller shares that he has undergone a successful surgery and is set to begin chemo treatments soon.

Miller's statement reads:

"Although it is difficult to be away, I will be taking a temporary leave from coaching to focus on my health. In early February, I was diagnosed with colon cancer and have already undergone a successful surgery and will begin chemotherapy treatments soon. I will remain in communication and be involved with our staff and student-athletes as much as possible. Thank you to my wife, Meghan, my kids and my extended family for their strength and encouragement. I appreciate coach Bielema, the staff, and the Illinois athletic department for all the incredible support. I cannot wait to return as soon as possible."

Miller joined Bielema's staff back in January of 2021 after spending over a decade on the Air Force staff, where he started working with tight ends in 2007 before being named special teams coordinator / running backs coach in 2012 - a role he held until 2020.

Please join us in adding Miller to your prayers as he heads into treatment, and continue to stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.