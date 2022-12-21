Skip to main content

The top early NSD 2023 announcements from around college football

We've been tracking and highlighting all the best national signing day announcements well before the early signing day was implemented, dating back to when the announcements were simply graphics and before they evolved into videos and personal, and NIL branding opportunities.

This year, schools have a much more full understanding of NIL, and these announcements have continued to evolve in an impressive way.

Everyone does an announcement of some kind at this point, so here's a look at who we feel like separated themselves and crushed it today.

USC

Lincoln Riley has been crushing these since his Oklahoma days, and clearly has a great pulse on what players find important and how to connect with them. Notice the partnership with Beats by Dre and a plug for the kid's pregame playlist on Spotify.

MINNESOTA

Fun idea here from the Gophers.

NOTRE DAME

Lots of details and time went into this one, with the player serving as the narrator of his own story.

BAYLOR

Including some thoughts from parents and family of recruits is a really nice personal touch from Baylor.

FLORIDA

The Gators went with a retro feel and executed it nicely

MEMPHIS

Memphis tied in the rich musical roots of the city

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 11.52.57 AM

CAL

Justin Wilcox and staff fully embracing The Bay area in their announcement.

Feel like there's some that should be included in our list? Let me know via DM @CoachSamz or doug@footballscoop.com.

...Stay tuned as the page continues to get updated.

You May Like

Kyle Whittingham Utah

Yes, Alabama signed a great class. But who else is winning Signing Day?

Alabama is set to sign the No. 1 class yet again, but TCU, Utah and Wake Forest (among others) are set to sign the best classes in program history.

By Zach Barnett
Rob Phenicie

Sources: Bucknell hiring former FCS head coach as offensive coordinator

Rob Phenicie is heading east as Bucknell's new offensive coordinator.

By Doug Samuels
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders announces first Colorado coaching staff

At last confirmed by Colorado, Coach Prime's first staff will be a mixture of new and familiar faces.

By Zach Barnett
COLO - Staff Tracker -1

Colorado Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Trei Oliver

After ending Jackson State's undefeated season, Trei Oliver had one more parting shot for coach Prime

HBCU National Champ head coach Trei Oliver takes one last parting shot at Deion in his post season press conference.

By Doug Samuels
Pat Narduzzi

Pat Narduzzi, Mack Brown, and Jeff Traylor continue to sound off on roster tampering

On the eve on the early National Signing Day, Pat Narduzzi makes a serious accusation.

By Doug Samuels
prime jsu finale

Watch Deion Sanders' compassion as he consoles crying player after Jackson State's loss

Sanders told the player that this moment of adversity would help to later succeed in life

By John Brice
_RK13901

Sources: Lance Taylor, Western Michigan making impressive hire for General Manager

Crowley has deep ties to the Midwest at multiple stops

By John Brice