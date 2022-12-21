The top early NSD 2023 announcements from around college football

We've been tracking and highlighting all the best national signing day announcements well before the early signing day was implemented, dating back to when the announcements were simply graphics and before they evolved into videos and personal, and NIL branding opportunities.

This year, schools have a much more full understanding of NIL, and these announcements have continued to evolve in an impressive way.

Everyone does an announcement of some kind at this point, so here's a look at who we feel like separated themselves and crushed it today.

USC

Lincoln Riley has been crushing these since his Oklahoma days, and clearly has a great pulse on what players find important and how to connect with them. Notice the partnership with Beats by Dre and a plug for the kid's pregame playlist on Spotify.

MINNESOTA

Fun idea here from the Gophers.

NOTRE DAME

Lots of details and time went into this one, with the player serving as the narrator of his own story.

BAYLOR

Including some thoughts from parents and family of recruits is a really nice personal touch from Baylor.

FLORIDA

The Gators went with a retro feel and executed it nicely

MEMPHIS

Memphis tied in the rich musical roots of the city

CAL

Justin Wilcox and staff fully embracing The Bay area in their announcement.

