Best early signing day 2022 announcements from around college football

Creative departments have evolved a ton over the years when it comes to National Signing Day announcements, and this year's crop of programs who are doing it the best may be my favorite yet.

When we first started this piece a number of years ago, it was centered on the best signing day graphics in college football.

Well, creative departments have really evolved the last several years to also include video and all kinds of other creative approaches to announce commitments, so now we highlight the best signing day announcements.

For the last several weeks, those creative departments at college football programs across the country have been hard at work to not only prepare for today early signing day, but to also see their hard work highlighted on our annual list of the top signing day announcements in college football.

Now the day, and that moment has come.

Here's our Early Signing Day run down of the college programs doing it the best for the class of 2022.

Check back throughout the day as we update this page, and reach out via Twitter @CoachSamz to point out the programs you feel like are doing a great job with their announcements today.



TEXAS A&M:

The Aggies bringing the juice!

OHIO STATE



OK STATE

Creativity on 1,000,000 in Stillwater

NOTRE DAME

As cheesy as this one is, it may be my favorite. Imagine being a kid in high school hearing what you do well from not only fans, but Notre Dame legends as well.

FLORIDA STATE:

The Seminole going the platinum record route

LSU

Brian Kelly's new squad going the sports card route

MICHIGAN STATE

Absolute class act move here by Michigan State to honor the Oxford HS (MI) player and his classmates who were recently killed in a school shooting

BAYLOR

Dave Aranda's gang using the card approach too

WEST VIRGINIA:

The Mountaineers are pitching the future. Retired number. National champion. Heisman.

NEBRASKA

The Huskers have found a way to touch on their rich football history

USC

Lincoln Riley annually made this list at Oklahoma because he gets it. Now he's carried over that vibe to USC