Bethany College is in search of new head coach

Sources tell FootballScoop that a change at Bethany College (NAIA - KS) will mark the first head coaching change of the new cycle.

Just weeks before camp is set to open at the NAIA level, sources share that we have our first head coaching change of the 2022-23 season.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Bethany College head coach Tyrone Carter has decided to resign.

Carter led the team as the interim head coach during the 2020 season, where he led the team during the final five games of the season to a 1-4 finish.

He shed the interim title for the 2021 season after being promoted to head coach and the Swedes went 0-10. All their came by double digits.

In addition to his role as head coach, Carter also serves as the school's Dean of Student Athlete Success.

Before joining the Bethany staff, Carter served as the offensive line coach at run game coordinator at in-conference opponent St. Mary's (NAIA) and also previously spent two seasons at Bethany as their assistant head coach / offensive line coach.

Bethany will now look to fill their head coaching opening before players start to report for camp in mid-August.

The Bethany job will be a tough one, as they play teams like Kansas Wesleyan, and Bethel in the KCAC, which is regarded as one of the toughest leagues in NAIA football.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.