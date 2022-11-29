Skip to main content

Bethune-Cookman making change atop football program

Wildcats part ways with Terry Sims

On the heels of a disappointing 2-9 season, Bethune-Cookman is making a change atop its football program.

The Wildcats have parted ways with veteran head coach Terry Sims, who had just wrapped up his seventh season at the helm of the Historically Black College and University program that has competed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference the past two years.

Sims finished with a 38-39 mark in his time atop the program, though the Wildcats found success against some of their chief rivals and gained additional notoriety under Sims’s direction.

Bethune beat Grambling and Mississippi Valley State this season and narrowly missed upsetting Alcorn State last on the road.

But the Wildcats had back-to-back 2-9 campaigns after a bit of breakthrough season under Sims in 2019, when they posted a 7-4 mark and defeated top rival Florida A&M in the Florida Blue Florida Classic in their final season as a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The job is seen as an attractive one and could entice top assistants and even other sitting head coaches in the SWAC, which overall has elevated its profile under the leadership of SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland and also has seen the entire conference gain additional attention from Deion Sanders’s work as head coach at Jackson State. 

Tags
terms:
swacHBCUHBCU Football

