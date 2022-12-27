Reed is a member of the Pro and College Football halls of fame, and a champion at both levels.

Ed Reed will be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman, the program announced on Tuesday. Brett McMuphy of the Action Network first reported the news.

Reed, 44, has minimal coaching experience. He spent 2016 as the assistant defensive backs coach of the Buffalo Bills, and also spent time as a senior football advisor for Manny Diaz's Miami staff. He is no longer listed on the Hurricanes' roster.

Inspired by the success of Jackson State and Deion Sanders, though, prominent NFL players are stepping into head coaching roles in multiple conferences. Eddie George has been Tennessee State's head coach since 2021, and UAB hired Trent Dilfer earlier this offseason.

Sanders, of course, spring boarded from Jackson State to Colorado after a 23-3 run over the past two seasons.

Bethune-Cookman no doubt hopes to ride the same lightning as JSU.

B-CU went 2-9 in 2021 and 2-9 again in '22. Head coach Terry Sims was let go in late November.

"B-CU will actively pursue a new leader who can help re-position our program and ensure that we not only build a championship culture on the field, but also aspire to academic excellence and career achievement off the field," AD Reggie Theus, a former NBA player, said at the time. "We know that "Wildcat Nation" and our supporters expect no less."



While Reed undoubtedly lacks coaching experience, he has plenty of on-field and off-field credibility. The 44-year-old is a member of the Pro and College Football halls of fame and won titles at both levels. The 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year led the league in interceptions three times and earned a spot on the NFL's All-Century Team.

Not many coaches recruiting against Bethune-Cookman can pull up YouTube clips to counter these.

Of course, exploits of 10- and 20-years ago won't win games at Bethune-Cookman. Shrewd evaluation of coaching and playing talent will win games, and B-CU is taking a bet Reed can figure it out on the fly.

